iOS 16.4 update: How to install on your Apple device?

Apple has released the much-awaited stable version of the iOS 16.4 update for all eligible iPhones. The latest update brings bug fixes and introduces 21 new emojis, adding to the variety of expressions and emotions that users can convey through text messaging. Additionally, this update focuses on further optimizing crash detection on the iPhone 14 series, which includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The size of the iOS 16.4 update may vary depending on the user's current iOS version. If the user is on iOS 16.3.1, the update will be approximately 1.8GB in size, but if they are on an earlier version of iOS 16, the update may be as large as 5GB. Users can choose to install the update through a Wi-Fi network or opt to download and install it via the 5G network.

Here are the detailed steps to download and install iOS 16.4 on your iPhone:

Go to the "Settings" app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on "General." Tap on "Software Update." If automatic updates are not enabled, toggle the switch to turn it on. If the iOS 16.4 update is available, you will see a notification. Tap on "Download and Install." If the update is not available, tap on "Check for Update" to see if it is now available. Wait for the download to complete. The time it takes will depend on the speed of your network and the size of the update. Tap on "Install Now" to start the process.

To ensure a smooth installation process, make sure to follow these additional tips:

Connect your iPhone to a Wi-Fi network or 5G network to download the update quickly. Ensure that your iPhone has at least a 50% battery charge before starting the update process. Alternatively, you can connect your iPhone to a power source during the update process.

What is new in the iOS 16.4 update?

The iOS 16.4 update is aimed at improving the stability of the operating system. It has a few new features, such as 21 new emojis that can be accessed via the emoji keyboard and include animals, hand motions, and objects. Another addition is the ability to add web app notifications to the home screen, making it easier for users to access.

One of the major improvements in iOS 16.4 is the introduction of Voice Isolation, which enhances voice call quality by prioritizing the user's voice and reducing external noise. Furthermore, the update includes a feature that enables the iPhone to detect duplicate photos and videos in the iCloud-shared photo library. In addition to the aforementioned changes, the iOS 16.4 update also includes voice-over support for maps within the weather app. This feature is particularly useful for visually impaired users who can now get audio instructions for navigating through maps.

