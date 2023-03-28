Follow us on Image Source : FILE Opera brings AI feature for desktop users for content creation with ChatGPT: Know-more

Opera, a web browser company has announced that it working on adding new AI-powered features for its desktop browsers Opera and Opera GX. The new AI prompts will give sidebar access to ChatGPT and ChatSonic, enabling the user to transform the browsing experience.

As per the company, these new tools are available in Early Access on all the desktop version platforms.

AI Prompts, the addition of this feature to the Opera browser for the desktop will be making it easier for the users to read, write and understand the content which creates a lot of confusion. Any user could easily understand the entire content from a single paragraph with the help of these tools.

In a blog post, Opera said, "When you highlight text or access it directly from the address bar, AI Prompt is your new, go-to tool, giving you an experience tailored to your interests and needs.”

Furthermore, to the new AI Prompt feature, users will now have the access to the web versions of ChatGPT and ChatSonic in the sidebar of the Opera browser.

Will also help in completing the content of mathematics

The company has stated that these two new features will help with ideation, summarization and translation, along with the help of users who can create text content, can write code, get help in maths, learn music, and much more.

The AI tool will also create photos

The browser maker said, "What makes the ChatSonic tool so special is that it can even create photos for you."

Overall, the new AIGC tools provide a portal to a more personalized and intelligent web - one that meets your unique needs. Also, the company said that it intends to announce more AI-powered features powered by its own GPT-based model in the future.

