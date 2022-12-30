Friday, December 30, 2022
     
New-year-theme
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. ‘Amazon Prime Air’ drone service launched in US: All you need to know

‘Amazon Prime Air’ drone service launched in US: All you need to know

Customers who are residing in Lockeford and College Station have been reported as being eligible to sign up on the Amazon account and place their orders accordingly. Whereas, if someone is living somewhere else in the US, then Amazon will be notifying the customers if the drone delivery service.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: December 30, 2022 18:25 IST
Drone Delivery, amazon
Image Source : PIXABAY Drone Delivery

Amazon has reportedly started to deliver orders from the drone service. The services are applicable in the US states of California and Texas at the time of writing and it aims to fly out the packages to customers’ delivery addresses within an hour of order placement, sources stated. ALSO READ: 

5 platforms to make hassle-free online payments

The customers located in College Station, Texas and Lockeford, California, have reportedly started to receive a small number of parcels which got delivered by the Amazon drone service which is named ‘Amazon Prime Air’, as per The Verge’s reports. ALSO READ: Amazon to add TikTok-like feed of shoppable content: Know-more

In an official statement, Natalie Banke, Spokesperson of Amazon Air said, “Our aim is to safely introduce our drones to the skies. We are starting in these communities and will gradually expand deliveries to more customers over time.” ALSO READ: Amazon brings Prime Gaming in India: Know-more

In 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reportedly gave the company ‘Part 135’ approval which enables Amazon to deliver packages via drones.

Related Stories
After Twitter, Facebook, now Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees in coming days: Report

After Twitter, Facebook, now Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees in coming days: Report

After Twitter and Meta, Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 of its workforce; netizens ask 'Kahan jaaye?'

After Twitter and Meta, Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 of its workforce; netizens ask 'Kahan jaaye?'

Amazon to not sell Pak-made sherbets with ‘Rooh Afza’ name: Delhi HC

Amazon to not sell Pak-made sherbets with ‘Rooh Afza’ name: Delhi HC

Amazon begins layoffs; asks employees to 'find another job within two months'

Amazon begins layoffs; asks employees to 'find another job within two months'

Amazon begins mass layoffs in corporate ranks; data scientists, software engineers bear the brunt

Amazon begins mass layoffs in corporate ranks; data scientists, software engineers bear the brunt

Govt goes tough on fake online reviews of products, services; issues guidelines

Govt goes tough on fake online reviews of products, services; issues guidelines

After mass layoffs, Amazon now shuts wholesale distribution business in India

After mass layoffs, Amazon now shuts wholesale distribution business in India

Amazon launches new Kindle- Know why is it better?

Amazon launches new Kindle- Know why is it better?

5 platforms to make hassle-free online payments

5 platforms to make hassle-free online payments

Amazon to add TikTok-like feed of shoppable content: Know-more

Amazon to add TikTok-like feed of shoppable content: Know-more

Christmas Gifting 2022: Here are the tech gifting idea from Amazon’s Christmas Shopping Store

Christmas Gifting 2022: Here are the tech gifting idea from Amazon’s Christmas Shopping Store

Amazon brings Prime Gaming in India: Know-more

Amazon brings Prime Gaming in India: Know-more

Amazon to launch a standalone app for sports content: Know more

Amazon to launch a standalone app for sports content: Know more

Customers who are residing in Lockeford and College Station have been reported as being eligible to sign up on the Amazon account and place their orders accordingly. Whereas, if someone is living somewhere else in the US, then Amazon will be notifying the customers if the drone delivery service is available in their area or not.

Customers ordering and getting the delivery via drone will get tracking information along with the approximate delivery time post-order placement, the report said.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News