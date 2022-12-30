‘Amazon Prime Air’ drone service launched in US: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Drone Delivery

Amazon has reportedly started to deliver orders from the drone service. The services are applicable in the US states of California and Texas at the time of writing and it aims to fly out the packages to customers' delivery addresses within an hour of order placement, sources stated.

The customers located in College Station, Texas and Lockeford, California, have reportedly started to receive a small number of parcels which got delivered by the Amazon drone service which is named 'Amazon Prime Air', as per The Verge's reports.

In an official statement, Natalie Banke, Spokesperson of Amazon Air said, "Our aim is to safely introduce our drones to the skies. We are starting in these communities and will gradually expand deliveries to more customers over time."

In 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reportedly gave the company ‘Part 135’ approval which enables Amazon to deliver packages via drones.

Customers who are residing in Lockeford and College Station have been reported as being eligible to sign up on the Amazon account and place their orders accordingly. Whereas, if someone is living somewhere else in the US, then Amazon will be notifying the customers if the drone delivery service is available in their area or not.

Customers ordering and getting the delivery via drone will get tracking information along with the approximate delivery time post-order placement, the report said.

