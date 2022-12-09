Amazon to add TikTok-like feed of shoppable content: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon

Amazon, the e-commerce tech giant has announced that it will bring a TikTok-like feed of shoppable content named 'Inspire' which aims to generate more engagement on its platform.

'Inspire' is the company's attempt to get users to make purchases as they see products in online content, reports The Verge.

The new feed option will display as a lightbulb icon in the application and will roll out to select US users this month.

The e-commerce giant has also been recruiting influencers to create videos for the feed.

Inspire tab will let the shoppers select from categories like pets, interior design and skin care.

The videos and photos will include links to Amazon products which can be directly purchased, the report said.

In August, Amazon was reportedly testing a TikTok-like vertical photo and video feed in its app internally.

"We are constantly testing new features to help make the customers' lives a little easier," an Amazon spokesperson had said.

