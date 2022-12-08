5 platforms to make hassle-free online payments

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Online Payment

The world is going digital, and people are majorly going cashless in today’s time. Long gone are the days, when people use to rush to the ATMs. But many are still using the traditional mode when it comes to payments. One has to understand that the online payment structure has been created to give ease of payment to anyone and it is less time taking as well. From electricity to DTH, to piped gas, to credit card bill payments, digital payments have made life so much easier by putting the convenience of the payment counter right into your palms by scanning QR codes or through UPI. Paying your bills digitally through an app is the new normal today.



It not only offers the convenience of making payments quickly but also allows users to track due dates and enable automatic recurring payments by setting up reminders and secured authorizations. Many people are still struggling to find a way to make payment centres of utility service providers. Here are a few of the apps which have become synonymous with digital payments today include:



Amazon Pay:

Image Source : AMAZON PAY Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay is a mode to make online or digital payments. It focuses on giving users the option to pay with their Amazon accounts on external merchant websites. Users can initiate mobile recharge, pay their utility bills, pay pending dues on their credit cards, and even book flight and train tickets. Paytm:

Image Source : PAYTM Paytm

Paytm is another digital payment mode in which the user will have the option of paying their utility bills through the app, including booking flights, and recharging FASTag, among others. Users can also recharge their metro cards and buy insurance. Airtel Payments Bank:

Image Source : AIRTEL PAYMENTS BANK Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank will let customers easily open an account through the Airtel Thanks App from their homes. Users can easily add or send money, recharge their prepaid and postpaid connections, buy FASTags for their vehicles, and pay their broadband, DTH, electricity, landline and water bills among others. Google Pay:

Image Source : GOOGLE PAY Google Pay

Google Pay users can send or receive money with zero fees, straight from their bank accounts to almost anyone. Users can even send or receive money even if the receiver is not on Google Pay. Split lunch with a friend, pay the rent or even make daily or monthly payments. PhonePe:

Image Source : PHONEPE PhonePe

PhonePe users can pay their bills, recharge, send money, buy gold, invest and shop at their favourite stores. Users can also choose from options like UPI, the PhonePe wallet or Debit and Credit Cards to make payments.

Latest Technology News