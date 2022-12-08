Thursday, December 08, 2022
     
5 platforms to make hassle-free online payments

Here are five online payment modes which will enable the user to make a quick payment. These platforms will help you make payment quicker, safer and more accessible.

India TV Tech Desk Written By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: December 08, 2022 12:09 IST
online payment
Image Source : PIXABAY Online Payment

The world is going digital, and people are majorly going cashless in today’s time. Long gone are the days, when people use to rush to the ATMs. But many are still using the traditional mode when it comes to payments. One has to understand that the online payment structure has been created to give ease of payment to anyone and it is less time taking as well. From electricity to DTH, to piped gas, to credit card bill payments, digital payments have made life so much easier by putting the convenience of the payment counter right into your palms by scanning QR codes or through UPI. Paying your bills digitally through an app is the new normal today.

 
It not only offers the convenience of making payments quickly but also allows users to track due dates and enable automatic recurring payments by setting up reminders and secured authorizations. Many people are still struggling to find a way to make payment centres of utility service providers. Here are a few of the apps which have become synonymous with digital payments today include:
 

  1. Amazon Pay:
    India Tv - Amazon Pay
    Image Source : AMAZON PAYAmazon Pay

    Amazon Pay is a mode to make online or digital payments. It focuses on giving users the option to pay with their Amazon accounts on external merchant websites. Users can initiate mobile recharge, pay their utility bills, pay pending dues on their credit cards, and even book flight and train tickets.
  2. Paytm:
    India Tv - Paytm
    Image Source : PAYTMPaytm

    Paytm is another digital payment mode in which the user will have the option of paying their utility bills through the app, including booking flights, and recharging FASTag, among others. Users can also recharge their metro cards and buy insurance.
  3. Airtel Payments Bank:
    India Tv - Airtel Payments Bank
    Image Source : AIRTEL PAYMENTS BANKAirtel Payments Bank

    Airtel Payments Bank will let customers easily open an account through the Airtel Thanks App from their homes. Users can easily add or send money, recharge their prepaid and postpaid connections, buy FASTags for their vehicles, and pay their broadband, DTH, electricity, landline and water bills among others.
  4. Google Pay:
    India Tv - Google Pay
    Image Source : GOOGLE PAYGoogle Pay

    Google Pay users can send or receive money with zero fees, straight from their bank accounts to almost anyone. Users can even send or receive money even if the receiver is not on Google Pay. Split lunch with a friend, pay the rent or even make daily or monthly payments.
  5. PhonePe:
    India Tv - PhonePe
    Image Source : PHONEPEPhonePe

    PhonePe users can pay their bills, recharge, send money, buy gold, invest and shop at their favourite stores. Users can also choose from options like UPI, the PhonePe wallet or Debit and Credit Cards to make payments.
 

