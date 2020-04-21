WhatsApp ‘Together at Home’ Stickers: How to download and send on Android, iOS?

How to share WhatsApp 'Together at Home' Stickers on Android, iOS?

WhatsApp has been doing a couple of things to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic that has impacted the world. Apart from solving serious issues such as Coronavirus fake news, the popular messaging app has introduced a new 'Together at Home' sticker pack, endorsing social distancing and trying to understand people's feelings amid the Coronavirus lockdown period. The new WhatsApp stickers have been launched in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The new WhatsApp 'Together at Home' sticker pack is available for free in languages such as English, Hindi, Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish. The aim is to help people stay in touch with their loved ones during the quarantine period and share stickers that are reminiscent of their mood. Here's how you can get them and send across your friends.

WhatsApp 'Together at Home' Stickers: How to download, send on Android?

Users are required to follow simple steps in order to get the new WhatsApp stickers and share with friends and family:

Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone

Tap on the particular chat you want to send the WhatsApp Stickers to

Once open, select the emoji icon situated in the bottom left corner next to the text bar

Now, tap on the sticker option, which is placed after the GIF option

Select the '+' option next to all your stickers

You will now find the 'Together at Home' sticker packs right at the top. Press the download icon to get the stickers

Once downloaded, all the 'Together at Home' WhatsApp Stickers will appear in your sticker collection.

Now, just select the desired sticker you want to share and send it to as many people you want

WhatsApp 'Together at Home' Stickers: How to download, send on iOS?

Much like WhatsApp for Android, you need to follow simple steps to get the new WhatsApp Stickers on your iPhone:

Open WhatsApp on your iOS device

Select the chat window you want to send the new WhatsApp Stickers to

Tap on the Sticker icon in the text bar

Select the 'Get Stickers' option under the Favorite Sticker section that has a star icon

Tap on the download option next to the 'Together at Home' sticker pack at the top

Once downloaded, you will be able to find the new WhatsApp Stickers in the Stickers section

Now, select the ones you want to send and share with your friends and family with ease

Use the new WhatsApp 'Together at Home' Stickers to have a fun chat with your friends and family on WhatsApp.

