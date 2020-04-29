WhatsApp latest beta update brings Facebook Messenger Rooms Integration: Report

Image Source : WABETAINFO Facebook Rooms to soon be integrated on WhatsApp.

Facebook recently launched its video conferencing service called Messenger Rooms in order to take on Zoom. The company is now reportedly working on integrating the new service with the much popular cross-platform messaging application, WhatsApp. The integration was spotted on the latest WhatsApp Beta version 2.20.139.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta app for Android has added the Facebook Messenger Rooms shortcut under the attachment section. While the feature is not yet available for the masses, it is also not functional for those who have got it under the beta program.

As of now, the Rooms icon on the messaging platform just opens up a pop-up window that explains the user about the video conferencing service. The pop-up also suggests that “Rooms are protected by Messenger's encryption and privacy controls, but they aren't end-to-end encrypted."

The report also suggests that the Messenger Rooms integration will soon be added to the calls section on the Android and iOS version of WhatsApp.

For those unaware, Facebook aims to take on Zoom with the launch of the Messenger Rooms video conferencing service. The service is currently available in select countries right now but it will be expanded to other regions soon. Just like Zoom, users can join a group video call with a direct link and do not need to sign in to their Facebook accounts. The video conferencing session can hold as many as 50 people.

Additionally, WhatsApp has recently announced the addition of support for 8 people on a video call. All this has come right after video conferences has become more popular than ever due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

