WhatsApp will soon allow you to send and receive animated stickers on Android, iOS

WhatsApp is soon expected to get a number of features, which it has in the pipeline. Among the various features set to arrive on the Facebook-owned messaging platform, the new seems to be support for animated stickers on both Android and iOS. Read on to know more about the forthcoming WhatsApp feature.

WhatsApp animated stickers on Android, iOS

According to WABetaInfo, the ability to view and share WhatsApp animated stickers has been spotted in the beta versions of both Android (2.20.194.7 ) and iOS (2.20.70.26). With WhatsApp soon supporting animated stickers, users will be able to save the stickers and even download some from third parties and the default ones from the WhatsApp Store.

Having said that, the feature has now been removed from both Android and iOS betas with the new beta version 2.20.194.9. While there is no word on why the feature has been removed, it could be to add more improvements to it bring it back as part of the new beta version. There is also a possibility that WhatApp might skip the feature altogether.

It is further suggested that the users who have the new beta versions of WhatsApp on both Android and iOS will be able to see and share the animated stickers only when they have received it from someone. Once this happens, you will also be able to star and forward the stickers. However, animated stickers on the platform will be limited in number.

As a reminder, WhatsApp is soon expected to release a slew of features such as improved search to look for stuff on the app by date, new storage usage features, and new dark themes.

We will let you know once WhatsApp finally gets it for the general public. Hence, stay tuned.

