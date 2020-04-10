Vodafone #RechargeforGood initiative will give you cashback for recharging others’ numbers

Vodafone #RechargeforGood initiative

Vodafone Idea has launched a new initiative -- #RechargeforGood -- which is an effort to provide Vodafone Idea users with an opportunity to recharge for others and earn cashback for the same. The new ability comes after the Reliance Jio recently introduced the JioPOS Lite app, that provides Jio users with the commission upon conducting recharges for others.

The new Vodafone #RechargeforGood campaign allows users to earn a cashback of 6% by making recharges for other Vodafone or Idea prepaid users. This way people conducting recharges for other users will be able to help others and themselves too. The Vodafone Idea initiative wants users to stay online and get their phone numbers recharged digitally when they can't go out amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

The initiative is much like the JioPOS Lite app, except it doesn't require a standalone app to perform the deed. Also, the ability to recharge for others and get cashback on future recharges is available until April 30, 2020. The JioPOS Lite app doesn't have a validity for now.

Vodafone #RechargeforGood campaign: How to use?

The #RechargeforGoof campaign is live on both the MyVodafone app and the MyIdea app. For this, Vodafone users need to perform a few steps:

Head to either the MyVodafone or MyIdea app

Recharge for other users by typing in their number and the recharge amount

Once the recharge is complete, users will get a 6% cashback for the next recharge

