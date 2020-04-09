Reliance Jio unveils JioPOS Lite App: Here’s how to recharge others’ numbers and earn money

JioPOS Lite app

Reliance Jio has unveiled a new app -- the JioPOS Lite app -- that allows users to conduct recharges for other Jio users with ease and earn money by performing the deed. The new recharge app aims to provide benefits to both the users getting their Jio numbers recharged and the ones who are conducting the recharges for them. Read on to know more about the app.

JioPOS Lite app: What is it and how to download?

The JioPOS Lite app will let any Jio user recharge phone numbers for other Jio users. While the MyJio app also lets you perform the same function, it doesn't give you money for the same in return, which will be 4.61% commission. For you to register on the JioPOS Lite app, there isn't any need to submit documents. The only requirement is that you ought to be a Jio sure and have a Jio phone number for the same.

The app has a Passbook section for your last 20 transactions, My Earnings section to see your earnings, Recharge section to recharge the numbers, Load Money to add money in the denominations of 500, 1000 and 2,000, know of the Jio prepaid plans, and a FAQs section to get answers to all your queries related to Jio.

The JioPOS Lite app is available for use on the Google Play Store and there is no word on its availability on the App Store. Here's how you can download the JioPOS Lite app:

Go to Google Play Store on your Android smartphone

Look for JioPOS Lite app in the search bar

Once the app is found, tap on it and press the Install option to get it

JioPOS Lite app: How to use?

The JioPOS Lite app is easy to and use and requires you to follow simple steps to make use of it:

JioPOS Lite app

Open the JioPOS Lite app once downloaded

Provide the app with Contacts, Location, and Media permissions. The Media setting is for users to get bills, statements and invoices.

Tap on the Sign-up option to register

Enter your email ID and Jio phone number, and type in the OTP

Once the number is verified, sign with your name and email ID, provide the location, and tick the two options

Following this, your number will be registered and you will receive a message and mail confirming it with your Dealer Relationship ID

Once registered, you have to sign in with your number, verify OTP and set up your mPIN

Once all this is done, you will get to the main page of the app from where you can recharge, look for your transactions in the last 20 days, see your earnings and add money to conduct the recharges

To recall, Airtel launched a similar 'Earn from Home' initiative from which Airtel users would earn a 4% cashback on every recharge made from the Airtel Thanks app.

