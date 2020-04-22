Vodafone Idea double data offer now restricted to just 9 circles: Are you in one of them?

Vodafone

Vodafone Idea has silently reduced the availability of its double data offer to just nine telecom circles. The offer went live across all 22 telecom circles when it was initially introduced. Later, the offer was made available only to 14 of those 22 circles. Apart from that, Vodafone Idea also reduced the availability of the double data offer to Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 prepaid plans.

According to the Vodafone website, the double data offer is now available to users living in Delhi NCR, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. While the offer was initially made available for 22 circles, it later became available to only 14 circles and now has been restricted to just nine circles.

The double data offer was initially available on three of the available prepaid plans. Now, the people living in the aforementioned circles will have to stick with either the Rs. 399 or Rs. 599 prepaid plans to take advantage of the double data offer.

Both the Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 plans originally offered 1.5GB data per day. With the introduction of the double data offer, an additional 1.5GB of daily high-speed data was offered. This totalled up to 3GB of data per day.

