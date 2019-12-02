Vivo Y9s with 48MP camera, Snapdragon 665 launched: Price, specifications and more

Vivo Y9s comes with Diamond-shaped camera setup on the back.

Vivo has launched yet another smartphone in China, the Vivo Y9s. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter upfront and it is powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest mid-range smartphone from Vivo.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y9s sports a 6.38-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and an a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone also packs in 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. It runs on Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with Funtouch OS 9 layered on top of it. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y9s comes with a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

As for the pricing, the Vivo Y9s is available only in one variant and it is priced at CNY 1,998, which roughly converts to Rs. 20,500. The smartphone will be available in China starting December 6. It will be available in Glazed Black, Nebula Blue, and Symphony of Light colour variants. As for the global availability, there is no word from the company yet.

