Upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro will have LTPO 2.0 display

In addition to confirming a January 2022 launch for the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company's CEO Pete Lau also detailed that the upcoming flagship smartphone will offer an LTPO 2.0 display.

According to GSM Arena, Lau mentioned that users will notice an ever smoother experience in all use cases thanks to the new display tech.

Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) displays are a special kind of OLED display backplane that allows displays to refresh at variable rates between 1Hz and 12Hz while drawing less power than conventional LTPS OLED screens.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10 Pro should bring a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and 5,000 mAh battery with up to 80W charging speeds. The phone will house a triple camera setup on its back with a 48MP main cam, 50MP ultrawide snapper, and 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, as per GSM Arena.

