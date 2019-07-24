Image Source : NEWS.SAMSUNG Samsung partners with e-sport Game Shows to highlight its high performing SSD solution

Samsung is the official sponsor of (WCG) World Cyber Games that is widely known in the industry as 'Olympics' for e-sports. WCG has made a come back to the international stage after six-years, becoming the highly anticipated event for e-sports fans, globally.

Also, read: Facebook apps flaw lets children chat with strangers

Samsung Electronics SSD will be taking part in a game show China Joy in August as well as the Tokyo Game Show in September. The company will be pursuing these partnerships because of their Solid State Drives (SSDs) in the gaming industry. Samsung has also released a video showcasing the speed and performance of its SSDs.

Samsung’s V-NAND flash-based SSD (860 PRO/EVO/QVO)

In comparison to the traditional HDDs, the Samsung SATA SSDs boost four times more performance and can extract files three times faster along with 10 times faster ability to copy photos. The SSD benefits include low latency, high-speed game loading and seamless in-game response even while multitasking. The Samsung V-NAND flash-based SSD (860 PRO/EVO/QVO) offers immersive game-playing performance, giving an overall boost to PC.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD is designed for games supporting 4K or Direct X12 that can handle the download of large files, backed with increased disk input/output operations.

Samsung Portable SSD T5

Samsung Portable SSD T5 is applicable to gaming consoles that offer fast loading speed and also aids in increasing consoles storage space by 2TB.

Also, read: Google ventures with its e-commerce shopping platform to take on Amazon