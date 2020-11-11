Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung launches 43-inch rotating TV 'Sero' in India.

Samsung on Wednesday expanded its lifestyle TV range in India with the launch of 'Sero' -- the world's first mobile optimised TV that rotates between horizontal and vertical orientations at the flick of a button.

The 'Sero' will be available in 43-inch screen size with navy-blue bezel design. The lifestyle TV is priced at Rs 1,24,990 and will be available exclusively at Reliance Digital stores.

"With consumers now using their TVs in different ways than ever before, including scrolling through social media, watching the latest viral videos or binge watching their favourite OTT shows, we wanted to redefine their content viewing experience by moving it to a bigger screen," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The 'Sero' -- named for the Korean word for 'vertical' -- is geared toward a younger social media generation with an interest in viewing experiences such as the ones found on their mobile devices.

The TV uses AI to upscale content to 4K resolution, so users can stream content in spectacular detail, regardless of the source and comes with 60W front-firing speakers.

It comes with Portrait Mode for consumers to choose from various stylish vertical backgrounds to enhance their home. The Ambient Mode+ on the TV allows users to display useful information or blend the TV into its surroundings, making the big blank screen a thing of the past.

The Sero is also equipped with other smart features such as Adaptive Picture, Responsive UI, Tap View technology, Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) etc. for an advanced viewing experience.

