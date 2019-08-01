Image Source : NEWS.SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with an in-display fingerprint scanner and 10.5-inch AMOLED display launched in India

Samsung announces the Galaxy Tab S6 that packs great hardware and performance. The Galaxy Tab S6 is the successor to the last years Galaxy Tab S4 that comes with a flagship processor and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Also, read: Google security researchers find six security flaws in iOS

It comes with a 5.7mm slim metal body and features an enhanced S Pen with remote control functions and wireless charging along with built-in BLE remote control that complements S Pen Air actions for taking selfies and controlling multimedia content. It gets a built-in 0.35mAh battery backed with wireless charging, supported by the tablet which promises 10 hours of battery life with 10 minutes charging.

Other features include a new and improved version of Samsung DeX that allows users to transit seamlessly for a PC-like experience. It also comes with a dedicated Book Cover Keyboard for better usage, along with S Pen holder, touchpad and free-angle stand. It gets new function keys and lets users launch and close DeX just with the tap of a key.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display with 2560x1600 pixels and is powered by an Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm processor with Adreno 640 GPU. It comes in two storage versions of 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage that can be expanded to 1TB with microSD card.

It runs on One UI 1.5 on top of Android 9.0 Pie. For cameras, the tablet comes with a 13 Megapixel rear camera along with a 5 Megapixel 123-degree ultra-wide camera and an 8 Megapixel front-facing camera. It comes with an optical in-display scanner, along with Gyro sensor, Accelerometer, Hall Sensor and RGB light sensor.

The tablet comes with four speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos and features an S Pen with Bluetooth and 0.35mAh battery. It houses a 7,040mAh battery with Fast Charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 price is 699 Euros (Rs 53,465 approx.) for 6GB RAM/128GB storage for WiFi version, 779 Euros (Rs 59,560 approx.) for 8GB RAM/256GB storage WiFi/6GB RAM with 128GB LTE version and 856 Euros (Rs 65,700 approx.) for 8GB RAM/256GB storage LTE version. The tablet will be available in select markets from late August.

Also, read: Sound One X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with MIC launched in India