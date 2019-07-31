Google security researchers find six security flaws in iOS

Image Source : PIXABAY/JESHOOTS-COM Google security researchers find out six security flaws in iOS

Google security researchers team has discovered six critical flaws in Apple iMessage. This can compromise the user's phone even without interacting with them. The security flaw is placed amongst 'interactionless' category.

As per ZDNet report, two members of Google's elite bug-hunting team Project Zero have published details and demo proof-of-concept code for five of six 'interactionless' security bugs. This can impact the iOS operating system that can be exploited via iMessage.

As per Natalie Silvanovich, one of the 'interactionless' vulnerabilities detail has been kept private as Apple iOS 12.4 patch didn't resolve the bug completely. One of the two Google Project Zero researchers went on to find out and report the loophole.

As per the researchers, the four security flaw are CVE-2019-8641, CVE-2019-8647, CVE-2019-8660 and CVE-2019-8662. The CVE-2019-8641 details have been kept private.

The report added that the fifth and sixth bug CVE-2019-8624 and CVE-2019-8646 allows the attacker to leak data from the handset's memory and read the file via a remote device with no user interaction.

(With IANS inputs)

