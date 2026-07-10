LEGO Donald Trump set ablaze in Tehran during Khamenei's funeral in Iran's Mashhad | VIDEO

Tehran:

While Iranians mourn the former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei during his funeral, a rather unusual scene unfolded during the procession as mourners set ablaze a LEGO Donald Trump in the holy city of Mashhad on Thursday. Several videos of the incident have now gone viral on social media, showing the giant Trump effigy dressed in the US President's signature blue suit and red tie attire hanging from a crane before it went up in flames.

According to Iranian media, mourners chanted slogans and called for revenge for Khamenei's killing in joint US-Israel strikes on February 28. Many mourners shouted slogans such as “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”

Watch the video here:

Trump's “LEGO” Effigy set on fire*

The video has been shared on X by Clash Report, a global news platform. More such videos have been pushed by the group during the course of the conflict, racking up millions of views.

Viral Trump figurines

Similar Trump figurines have appeared in recent years in the West as well, during processions and protests. One of the most notable is the infamous "Baby Trump" balloon which originated during a protest in London ahead of Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom in 2019 during his first term in the White House.

Khamenei's funeral

The burial prayer for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the former Supreme Leader of Iran, was led by 101-year-old hardline cleric Hossein Nouri Hamedani. Notably, his son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, skipped the entire event as he continues to stay away from public amid reports about his health condition following the US-Iran conflict.

Khamenei was killed on the first day of the US-Israeli strikes on February 28. Several members of his family, including his 14-month-old granddaughter, were also killed in the same attacks.

As Iran laid its Supreme Leader to rest, tensions across West Asia showed no sign of easing. IRGC commander Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi vowed on Friday to retaliate against the US and Israel, declaring that Khamenei's killing "will not be erased from the historical memory." He called for the "full realisation of justice and a fitting response to the criminals, especially the child-killing American army."

This story has been written Bhavye Dhalla. Bhavye is an intern with India TV Digital

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