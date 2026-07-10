Exclusive: Meezaan Jafri says father Jaaved Jaaferi never stopped trying despite not getting his due

New Delhi:

Meezaan Jafri was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2, which also starred his father, Jaaved Jaaferi. In a candid conversation during that time (in 2025), Meezan spoke exclusively to India TV and reflected on his career. He had also spoken about his father. The actor opened up about the biggest lesson he has learnt from his father. He also mentioned that he doesn't have a godfather in the film industry and that his father has never requested anyone to cast him.

Meezaan also admitted that watching his father's journey has shaped the way he looks at his own career. He said he no longer measures success by box office numbers or validation, but by his love for the craft. Let's revisit what he had said on Jaaved Jaaferi's Dhamaal 4 release day.

'I don't think anyone is as talented as my father'

Speaking about how unpredictable the film industry can be, Meezaan said he has accepted that many things are beyond an actor's control. "I'll always be happy in life regardless of anything because I've realised that none of it is in your control, especially with films. It's your destiny at the end of the day, and luck. I've seen that with my father as well. I don't think I've seen anyone as talented as my father in the industry. But did he get his due? No. So, did he stop trying? No. He kept on working. He kept on doing different things."

The actor added that he now focuses on enjoying the creative process rather than expecting rewards in return. "You have to enjoy your craft. I'm not in this business to get something out in return. I am now doing what I'm doing because I enjoy my craft. I love creating. I'm a very creative person. I love creating something new. I will try to do in whatever perspective, whether it's music, movies, or any of that. I'm more involved in the creation process and thoroughly enjoying my craft. I think as long as I keep this mindset, I will never be unhappy. I will not be content with whatever I'm getting my way. I've programmed myself to be very content."

At the same time, Meezaan admitted that he constantly pushes himself to improve. "I'm very happy. But yes, of course, I'm not content with the kind of work that I've done. I always want to do better. I feel like I could have done this shot better. I'm never satisfied with whatever performance I've given. When my mother asks me about what I think of my performance. I'm like it could have done better, danced better. I think that's very important. You have to keep the fire going, which is why you're going to keep striving to do better. Otherwise, you'll die as an artist."

Watch India TV's exclusive interview with Meezaan here:

'My father has always spoken from his heart'

Meezaan also revealed that he has had several honest conversations with Jaaved Jaaferi over the years, especially during phases when he became overconfident. "Yes, there have been days where I got a little carried away, in the past, where I got a little cocky, oversmart or overconfident - where my father's put me into place, and he's truly spoken from his heart, and he has put it all out saying that, 'I've given it everything. I've had those ups, downs, and you've seen them. So this is more of a life lesson for you to learn from my [his] mistakes and not make those same mistakes in your life.'"

According to Meezaan, those conversations have stayed with him and continue to influence the way he approaches both his career and life.

'You have to keep working with humility'

Reflecting on the changing landscape of Indian cinema, Meezaan said actors today are catering to a much larger and more diverse audience than ever before. "The problem today is that we are so confined within Mumbai and wherever we are that India is so big, vast and so different and India has so much going on within India and now after social media and all of this coming on, there are soo many industries - Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri - there's so much, so how many people are you going to appeal to? To appeal to that level of audience, there's a lot that you are going to be willing to give out to the world and not expect anything in return. You just have to keep working with your head on your shoulders, with your head down, with humility, and that is the only way."

With Dhamaal 4 bringing Jaaved Jaaferi back to the big screen, Meezaan's words offer a glimpse into the lessons he has inherited from his father.

Also read: Meezaan Jafri reacts to comparisons with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor: 'Was a little bothered…' | Exclusive