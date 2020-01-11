Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launching on January 23, teased by Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will launch on January 23.

Samsung recently unveiled two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Soon after the unveiling, Flipkart created a banner for the upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone. The e-commerce giant has now updated the banner in the Flipkart app to reveal the launch date of the smartphone in India. According to the new banner, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is arriving in India on January 23.

Alongside the launch date, the Flipkart page also confirms that the smartphone will come with a 48-megapixel triple camera setup with features like Live Focus and Super Steady OIS. The page further confirms that even the Indian variant of the S10 Lite is coming with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite sports a 6.7-inch fullHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The handset comes with 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. The phone runs on OneUI 2 based on Google's Android 10 operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back paired with a 5-megapixel macro and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will most likely be priced under Rs. 40,000 when launched in India.