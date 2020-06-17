Samsung Galaxy A21s with hole-punch camera, 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : SAMSUNG.COM Samsung Galaxy A21s houses a quad-camera setup at the back.

Samsung Galaxy A21s has finally launched in India. The latest mid-range offering from the company is just a mild upgrade over the recently launched Galaxy A21. The handset comes with a quad-camera setup at the back, a massive 5,000mAh battery, hole-punch design upfront and more. The smartphone was recently launched in the UK and it has now finally made its way to the Indian shores.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Price, availability

Samsung Galaxy A21s is launched in two variants. The price for the 4GB+64GB model is set at Rs. 16,499 whereas the 6GB+64GB variant will be available at Rs. 18,499. The smartphone will be available in Black, Blue and White colour options. It is set to go on sale via Flipkart, Samsung.com, other online retailers as well as offline retailers starting today.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 850 processor. It packs in up to 6GB of RAM coupled with 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. It runs on Android 10 based One UI out of the box. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Galaxy A21s sports a quad cameras at the back. The camera setup comprises of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 13-megapixel selfie snapper.

