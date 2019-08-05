Image Source : MI Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro set to go on sale at 12 PM today

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro will be up for sale again on 5th August. Both phones will be up for flash sale at 12 pm IST via Flipkart and mi.com.

Also, read: Google starts testing its monthly gaming subscription service Play Pass

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro Price and offers

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have been made available in two storage variants of 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, comes with 6GB RAM/128GB and 8GB RAM/256GB storage priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 30,999.

In terms of offers users with ICICI credit card can get instant cashback of Rs 1000 via Flipkart that also stands for users who choose EMI for payment via ICICI credit and debit card.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro Specifications

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro comes with 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and runs on Android Pie on top of MIUI 10. It comes with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, 8MP telephoto camera and 13MP ultra-wide sensor. It also has a 20MP pop-up camera for selfies.

The Redmi K20 Pro comes powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, while Redmi K20 is powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC.

Also, read: YouTube Premium rolls out 1080p offline downloads