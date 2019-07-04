Image Source : TWITTER/XIAOMIMALAGA Redmi 7A set to launch in India today: Expected price and specifications

Chines smartphone manufacturing company is all set to launch, Redmi 7A in India today, at 12:00 pm IST. The launch event shall also be covered live on YouTube by the parent company Xiaomi. This smartphone by Redmi will leave behind the earlier launched Redmi 6A as several features stand one level updated than the yester one.

The company also confirmed that Redmi 7A will consist of a 12-megapixel rare sensor instead of the 13-megapixel sensor in the Chinese variant of the same product. The phone's ultra-power capacity battery of 4000mAh will result in a longer life span of the phone, comforting users to charge at longer durations.

Manu Kumar Jain Global Vice- President at Xiaomi and Managing Director at Xiaomi India tweeted "MI fans are you excited for #SmartDeshKaSmartphone?", revealing that there stands a special feature which the company will unveil with the launch.

Redmi 7A: Specifications

The phone has a screen resolution of 5.45-inch HD (720X1440 pixels), with 18:9 aspect ratio. Powered with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, SoC along with 2GB RAM, running on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top.

Redmi 7A consists 16GB and 32GB inbuilt storage which are both expandable through MicroSD card. The phone features GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, a Micro-USB port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. The P2i splash-resistant coating stands supplementary to the 4000mAh battery.

2-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor, along with an LED flash, makes the phone capture perfect pictures with its back camera. Having a 5-megapixel front camera and special AI face detection support.

Redmi 7A: expected price structure

Redmi 7A 2GB+16GB variant should be made available at a price of Rs. 5,500 whereas, Redmi7A 2GB+32GB variant is expected to be available at a price of Rs. 6,000 (approximately). However, the final prices will be made clear with the launch of the phone.

The phone will be made available for buyers on Flipkart and MI. com as well.

