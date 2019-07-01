Image Source : TWITTER/XIAOMIMALAGA Redmi 7A with a splash-resistant body and Snapdragon 439 set to launch in India on July 4 via Flipkart

Redmi 7A has been confirmed for the 4th July launch in India via Flipkart. The Redmi 7A will the company's latest budget smartphone in the series, which will be a successor to the Redmi 6A that was launched last year. The Redmi 4A, 5A and 6A combined have sold over 23.6 million phones till April 2019.

Redmi 7A Specifications

The Redmi 7A comes with 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display and is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 processor with Adreno 505 GPU. The phone comes with 2GB RAM with 16GB storage as well as 32GB storage and can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

It comes with MIUI 10 on top of Android 9.0 (Pie) and features Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD). It comes with two rear cameras that include a 13 Megapixel rear camera with LED flash, PDAF as well as a 5 Megapixel front camera. There is a 3.5mm audio jack with Wireless FM Radio and the phone comes with Splash resistant P2i nano coating. It features a 4000mAh battery and comes with some connectivity options of Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS.

The Redmi 7A price in China starts at 549 yuan (Rs 5,505 approx.) and comes in two colour options of Black and Blue.

