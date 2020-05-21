Thursday, May 21, 2020
     
Redmi 10X set for launch in China on May 26

Xiaomi's brand Redmi is planning to launch its next smartphone Redmi 10X, the first device to be powered by new Dimensity 820 processor.

New Delhi Published on: May 21, 2020 19:30 IST
Image Source : XIAOMI

Xiaomi to soon launch Redmi 10x in China.

Xiaomi's brand Redmi is planning to launch its next smartphone Redmi 10X, the first device to be powered by new Dimensity 820 processor, in China on May 26. The smartphone maker has shared a new poster of Redmi brand ambassador Wang Yibo holding the device.

According to GizmoChina, the phone will have a 6.57-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is likely to have up to 8GB RAM (5G edition) and run Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top.

The smartphone is expected to feature four rear cameras with a 48MP main camera.

The phone will be offered in standard and pioneer edition. It is likely that the standard edition of the phone will support 4G LTE connectivity while the pioneer edition may support 5G.

According to the report, the 4G variant of the phone will be offered in 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB storage options. Meanwhile, the Redmi 10X 5G will be offered in four configurations.

