Realme C3 with 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G70 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Realme C3 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back.

Realme has finally launched the much-awaited Realme C3 smartphone. The Realme C3 is the direct successor to the last year's Realme C2 and it is the third addition to the company's Realme C line-up. The key highlights of the smartphone include the dual-camera setup at the back, a massive 5,000mAh battery and more. The Realme C3 is also the first smartphone to feature the MediaTek Helio G70 and to come with realmeUI out of the box. Here's everything you need to know:

Realme C3 Specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme C3 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset making it the World's first phone to feature the new processor. The dual-SIM handset comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Realme C3 is the first smartphone to come with Android 10 based Realme UI out of the box. Realme UI is based on Oppo's ColorOS 7 and it comes with features like Focus Mode, Dual Mode Music Share, Three Finger Screenshot and more.

On the optics front, the Realme C3 sports a dual-camera setup. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel secondary lens. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with AI Portrait and Panoselfie features. The camera software also comes with features like Portrait Mode, HDR Mode, Chroma boost and much more.

Realme C3 Price, Availability

The phone sports a waterdrop notch up front.

Realme C3 comes in two RAM/storage options - 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. While the base variant is priced at Rs. 6,999, the 4GB+64GB variant will set you back Rs. 7,999. The smartphone is set to go on sale on February 14 at 12 noon via Flipkart as well as Realme's online store. Realme C3 will hit the offline market on 20th February 2020.