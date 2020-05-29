Realme Buds Q launching in India soon, to compete against Redmi Earbuds S

Image Source : REALME Realme Buds Q are IPX4 rated.

Realme Buds Q are expected to be the next addition to the company’s audio portfolio. The company entered the TWS space in India with the Realme Buds Air in December 2019. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer also launched the Buds Air Neo recently in order to hit a wider audience. Now, to give a tough competition to Xiaomi, the company is expected to soon launch the Buds Q in India.

The Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds were recently launched in China. Now, the Realme India Chief Marketing Officer Francis Wang has teased the launch of the Buds Q through a tweet. While the tweet shows a few images of the recently launched Realme Buds Air Neo, Wang has clearly mentioned that the Buds Q are arriving in India soon. Also, he has made it clear that the truly wireless earbuds will go on sale for under Rs. 2,000 in India.

Realme China launched the Buds Q for an attractive price of CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,600). As Wang’s tweet suggests, the price in India would be quite identical. With the arrival of the Buds Q in India, they will go head to head against the recently launched Redmi Earbuds S that is priced at Rs. 1,799.

#BudsAirNeo brings features like Super Low Lantency, 13mm big bass, 10m wireless range, standing at the best choice below 3k. Still looking for TrueWiless below 2k? #realmeBudsQ coming soon. pic.twitter.com/A2f5mb9MlH — Francis Wang (@FrancisRealme) May 29, 2020

As for the features, the Buds Q come with 10mm drivers and low latency rate of 119 milliseconds similar to the Realme Buds Air Neo. The TWS earbuds will also come with support for Bluetooth 5.0 for better range and audio quality. The wireless earbuds also come with ‘Quick Controls' that work with touch inputs using which the user can control actions like play, pause and skip track.

Also Read: Realme Buds Air review: Although a copy, it is a budget gem

Just like the Redmi Buds S, the Realme Buds Q are also IPX4 rated, which means sweat and splashes of water should not be a problem. The company has also added support for 30W wired charging.

