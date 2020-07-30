PUBG Mobile decides to host user data in India amid possibility of getting banned: Know details

Image Source : PIXABAY PUBG Mobile ban being considered in India

PUBG Mobile is one of the popular apps in India and also the one that is facing issues in the country. After the government banned over 100 Chinese apps recently, PUBG Mobile is most likely to be included in the list, at least that's what the rumours say. Amidst these very rumours, PUBG is making sure it doesn't become India's target by changing its privacy policies in the country. Read on to know more about it.

PUBG Mobile changes privacy policies in India

PUBG Mobile's updated privacy policy has mainly to do with the way it stores users' data. It is suggested that the Tencent-owned battle royale game will store the data taken from Indian users in India only.

In addition to this India-based servers for only people in the country, PUBG will also have servers in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR and the US. This also includes the support, engineering and other teams globally. The privacy policy reads, "Our servers are located in India (in the case of users located in India only), Singapore, Hong Kong SAR and the United States. In addition, our support, engineering, and other teams are located in our offices around the world (including the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) (for the purpose of this privacy policy, this term excludes Taiwan, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR), India (in the case of users located in India only), the United States and Hong Kong SAR will have access to player information."

The privacy policy also suggests that PUBG shares users' data with third parties for better user experience such as " cloud services to back up your data, support ticketing and fraud detection."

To put things into perspective, your data (such as open ID, IP address, device information like app version, OS version, battery level etc, registration time, login time, and more) will remain in India and won't be used by third parties unnecessarily.

For those who don't know, it is revealed that the 275 Chinese apps that include PUBG Mobile are being reviewed by the Indian government and can possibly be banned as part of another app-banning spree due to security reasons. The government recently banned 47 Chinese apps that were replicating the previously-banned 59 apps.

However, there is no confirmation yet and we need to wait for an official word on the same. Hence, stay tuned.

