Poco M3 officially arriving on November 24; To come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and more

Image Source : POCO GLOBAL/TWITTER Poco M3 launching on November 24

Poco is all set to launch a new smartphone in its M series, the Poco M3. After some rumours and leaks, the company has officially disclosed the global launch date, which is scheduled for November 24. For those who don't know, the Poco M3 will be the first in the M series to get a global launch. Read on to know more about the upcoming Poco phone.

Poco M3 launch on November 24

As announced via a tweet, the Poco M3 will launch on November 24 at 8 pm GMT (1:30 am IST) and is expected to be a smartphone which will be '#MoreThanYouExpect,' suggesting that it will come with a number of exciting features. However, the tweet by Poco Global doesn't reveal anything else apart from the launch date.

The smartphone has also been spotted on Geekbench, which hints at some of the features it could get. The smartphone is seen listed with a model number M2010J19CG. It is suggested that it could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and come with 4GB of RAM. The listing reveals a 299 in the single-core test and 1,252 in the multi-core test.

I don’t know about you, but I truly miss the feeling of waiting for a new POCO to be revealed. 🙌

Introducing POCO M3, Our MOST ???? yet! 😏#POCOM3 Is #MoreThanYouExpect pic.twitter.com/pQKQoGbFSe — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 17, 2020

To recall, the Poco M2 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. If the aforementioned becomes true, the Poco M3 will be slightly toned-down than the Poco M2 Pro.

Other rumours also suggest that the Poco M3 could be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi 10, which is also expected to launch on November 24 but in China. Given that the Poco M series phones have been rebranded versions of Redmi phones, this rumour could stand true.

However, other details regarding the Poco M3 remain unknown. We will keep you posted once we get more details. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more