Poco F2 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 introduced globally: See price, specifications and more

Poco has been long-rumoured to unveil a new smartphone in the Poco F series -- the Poco F2 Pro. After several leaks and rumours, Poco has officially unveiled the Poco F2 Pro as part of an online global launch event. The Poco F2 Pro is a rebranded version of the K30 Pro launched in China recently. The smartphone comes with a couple of highlights such as the cameras, the display, and more. Read on to know what all the Poco F2 Pro brings to the table.

Poco F2 Pro Features, Specifications

The Poco F2 Pro gets a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED true full screen display with HDR 10+. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup at the back arranged in a circle. There is a 64MP main camera with Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13MP Ultra-Wide lens with 123-degree FoV, a 5MP Telemacro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 20MP pop-up front shooter. The smartphone comes with a couple of camera features such as 8K video recording, HDR, LED flash, Night mode, and more.

The Poco F2 Pro is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging tech and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Additionally, it comes with support for an in-display fingerprint scanner, Widevine L1, and LiquidCool 2.0 cooling technology for easy heat dissipation. The smartphone comes in Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, Phantom White colour options.

Poco F2 Pro Price, Availability

The Poco F2 Pro comes with a price tag of Euros 499 (around Rs. 40,800) and Euros 599 (around Rs. 48,900) for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, respectively. It is now available to buy globally. However, there is still no word on the Poco F2 Pro availability in India yet.

