OnePlus Z tipped to feature Snapdragon 765 with 5G support: All you need to know

OnePlus recently launched the much-anticipated OnePlus 8 series. While the new series has not yet started selling in the Indian market, people are already talking about the upcoming OnePlus phone. Alongside the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, the company was expected to launch the OnePlus Z, an affordable alternative.

We have witnessed quite a lot of leaks and rumours around the OnePlus 8 Lite or the OnePlus Z. According to a recent tip by Max J, the OnePlus Z will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with 5G support. Previously, the tipster has also tweeted that the affordable OnePlus smartphone is expected to launch in the month of July this year.

Max has shared the tip via his recent tweet where he has also shared an outline of the upcoming smartphone. The image clearly states that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 765 chip under the hood. The phone will also get support for 5G. As per the outline, the phone will feature minimal bezels and a centrally located punch hole on the top for the selfie camera

As far as the previous leaks are concerned, the OnePlus Z is said to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. The smartphone is expected to come with features like dual-SIM support, NFC, fast charging and more. The phone is also rumoured to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. All of this will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

