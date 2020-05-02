OnePlus to roll out these 5 new features to OxygenOS soon: Always-on Display, FP lock for gallery and more

OnePlus to soon introduce Always-on Display feature.

OnePlus recently asked its community about the features they would like to see in the future builds of OxygenOS. The company selected over 20 features from the community but only 5 of them have been adopted. These five features include the much-requested Always-on Display feature.



Trista W., Global Community manager, made a post on the official OnePlus Forums announcing which features have been selected by the developers. OnePlus users submitted these ideas under the OnePlus Ideas program.

To begin with, the most interesting part here is the Always-on Display feature, which is now under development. The company is expected to roll out the feature under the Open Beta Program by September this year. OnePlus has also adopted a feature that will allow users to enable fingerprint lock for hidden pictures in the gallery.

Apart from that, the company will also be introducing a new sound, which will be played when the battery is fully charged. OxygenOS launcher will also get a new feature where users will now be allowed to create folders in the app drawer. Lastly, the company will be adding some essential features like Calculator, Calender and Contacts to its Zen Mode.

While some of the other ideas were also appreciable, they have not been picked due to the lack of votes they received from other fans. Here’s a list of ideas that have not been adopted by OnePlus:

Edge notification light OnePlus Dex Call recording Google message for the stock SMS/RCS app Study mode API support for Gcam Improve the adaptive brightness Custom fingerprint animations Real-time weather wallpaper Real One Hand Mode AMOLED dark Boost capabilities of the alert slider An option to set battery charging limit to 80% Variable charging speed Allow users to choose which stock apps to install during set-up

OnePlus has not yet confirmed when the adopted features will make their way to the stable build of OxygenOS. However, we should be able to see most of them by the end of this year. Also, the company has not revealed which devices will be getting the update. We can expect the update to arrive in the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 7 series and the OnePlus 6 series.

