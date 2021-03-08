Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 9 series to launch on March 23, company partners with Hasselblad.

OnePlus has just announced that it will be launching the much-anticipated OnePlus 9 series globally on March 23. The next-generation of the company’s flagship line-up will be launched via an online event, which is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday. Apart from confirming the launch date of the upcoming OnePlus 9 series, the company has also announced its partnership with camera manufacturer Hasselblad.

Up until now, OnePlus has been manufacturing some of the best flagship smartphones at reasonable prices. However, they have been weak in terms of camera capabilities. Now, OnePlus has committed to investing $150 million in camera development. This could result in bringing OnePlus smartphones close to Apple and Samsung devices in terms of cameras.

Commenting on this, Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said, “OnePlus has always prioritized a premium user experience over everything else. Beginning in 2021, we are making a concerted effort to significantly improve the smartphone camera experience for our users, with the expertise of a truly legendary partner in Hasselblad.”

“With OnePlus’ top-of-the-line hardware and computational photography and Hasselblad’s rich aesthetic knowledge in traditional photography, I am confident that the OnePlus 9 Series will be a major leap forward in our ability to deliver a premium, flagship camera,” he further added.

Jon Diele, Vice President, Hasselblad, said, “Hasselblad believes in the power of images and our mission is to continue pushing the boundaries on imaging technology. With this in mind, Hasselblad is determined to work together with OnePlus, an innovative company that shares the same vision and passion for technology. By partnering with OnePlus, we hope to put Hasselblad’s iconic design and outstanding image quality in the hands of more people and share our passion for incredible photography”

“The first, and most technically challenging, outcome of this collaboration is advanced color calibration. Jointly developed by OnePlus and Hasselblad over months of thorough verification and fine-tuning, this new color solution – Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad – aims to bring more perceptually accurate and natural-looking colors to photos taken with OnePlus flagship cameras. It also will serve as OnePlus’ new standard for color calibration for its future smartphone cameras.” OnePlus wrote in a press release.

OnePlus has further confirmed that the OnePlus 9 Series will use a custom Sony IMX789 sensor. The company claims that it is the largest and most advanced main camera sensor ever on a OnePlus device. The company will also be adding 12-bit RAW support making it up to 64-times more colourful than before. This will help the phone in delivering more dynamic and vibrant colours in pictures and it will give professional photographers more room for additional post-editing. The Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will also offer improved HDR video recording, as well as support for capturing 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS video.