Here’s how you can experience the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro even during the COVID-19 lockdown

OnePlus 8 in Interstellar Glow colour variant.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro flagship smartphones were unveiled last night at an online live stream launch. While the two smartphones are yet to arrive in India, the interested buyers will not be able to get them anyways given the ongoing lockdown due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. As a lot of fans are already excited to check out the new smartphone, the company has taken an interesting approach to bringing the phone to the fans even during the lockdown.

OnePlus has launched a new Instagram filter that basically allows users to unbox the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones and even experience them. It brings a closer virtual look at the devices.

In order to try out the new Instagram filter, follow these steps:

OnePlus 8 unboxing filter on Instagram

Open Instagram

Tap on the "Create Story" icon

Swipe all the way to the right in the filters section to find the search icon

Once clicked on the search icon, search for "OnePlus". This will bring two filters labelled "Unbox OnePlus 8" and "Unbox OnePlus 8 Pro" created by "OnePlus". Alternatively, one can also head over directly to the Instagram OnePlus filter link.

The filter will basically allow you to unbox the flagship smartphone helping the user explore the in-box contents. Also, the user can have a virtual look at the device and even try out different colour variants.

