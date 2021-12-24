Ola’s dream to become world’s biggest e-scooter factory hits a hurdle

Follow us on Image Source : OLA WEBSITE Ola E Scooter

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt the Indian startup which is committed to build the world’s biggest electric scooter factory, and also rolled out a handful of brightly-hued bikes in early December, complete with a saxophonist and drummers to mark the occasion grand. Also the founder, Bhavish Aggarwal thanked around 100 customers who brought along their family and friends.

But the story seems to be a little deviated as things are not running as it was planned and unfortunately, Ola is unable to live up to its sky-high ambitions. As per the sources, who are familiar with the operations, they stated that the mass production of Ola’s e-scooters is likely to be pushed further to January 2022. The people who have claimed the news have requested to secure their identities as the information is not public yet.

The Bengaluru-based unicorn company is stated to have already delayed its initial deliveries from October 2021 to mid-December. Although the company has pledged to fulfill the rest of the orders by February 2022, but people who are familiar have stated that Ola, which counts heavyweights SoftBank Group Corp. and Tiger Global Management LLC as support is struggling to iron out the manufacturing wrinkles and are able to manufacture around 150 units per day -- which is considerably a very slow pace as compared if it has to deliver 90,000 orders on the given timeline.

Sources have further mentioned that Ola’s body shop is operating at half of it’s capacity and its paint shop is not up and running.