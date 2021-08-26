Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro laptops launched in India: Price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro laptops launched in India.

Xiaomi has announced the successor to the Mi Notebook 14 series in India. The new 2021 Mi Notebook series come with 11 Gen Intel Core processors and bring a lot of improvements. The laptops aim to offer better performance and media experiences. Here’s what you need to know about the new laptops from Xiaomi.

The new laptops come loaded with top-of-the-line specifications such as an Aerospace grade Series 6 Aluminium body with Mi TrueLife+ and TrueLife displays for life-like visuals. The laptops also promise to offer all-day battery life, Type-C fast charging, and Thunderbolt 4 along with a backlit keyboard.

Mi NoteBook Ultra

Mi NoteBook Ultra comes with a modern and minimalistic appearance, thanks to its unibody design that balances strength and portability. The entire body weighs just 1.7 kg and is less than 17.9mm thick, making it sleek and super easy to carry around.

The hinge of the laptop is claimed to be sturdy yet smooth which allows for easy single finger opening and a 140-degree tilt for versatile viewing angles. The Mi NoteBook Ultra also comes with an integrated 720p HD camera with a 2D array dual-microphone setup.

The laptop boasts a 15.6-inch display with a resolution of 3200x2000, coupled with 16:10 aspect ratio. The IPS panel features a screen to body ratio of over 89 per cent and a pixel density of 242 PPI. The display supports 90Hz refresh rate, which makes the whole usage look smooth.



Mi NoteBook Ultra is powered by the 11th Gen TigerLake Intel Core i7 and i5 H35 series processors built on Intel’s 10nm Superfin process technology. The i7-11370H has 4 cores which-support multi-threading upto 8 threads and can clock up to a maximum of 4.8GHz while operating at a TDP of 35W. This enables enhanced productivity performance and multi-tasking on applications like the Microsoft Office suite.

Also, integrated with high-performance Intel Iris Xe graphics and dedicated AI hardware, Mi NoteBook Ultra is capable of casual gaming and also supports budding creators in workloads like photo editing, design or video editing. Furthermore, it comes with up to 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

Mi NoteBook Ultra houses a large 70 WHr battery and offers up to 12 hours of battery life. Also, with the 65W USB Type-C charger, the company claims that it can charge from 0 to 50% in just under 45 mins.

Mi NoteBook Pro

Mi NoteBook Pro sports a 14-inch QHD+ IPS panel with a resolution of 2560x1600 and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The display is calibrated to offer accurate colour reproduction with 100% coverage of the sRGB colour gamut and comes with TUV Low Blue light certification and DC dimming for added eye safety.

The Mi NoteBook Pro is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 Tigerlake H35 processors which clock up to 4.8GHz. With Intel Iris Xe graphics and dedicated AI hardware, it can also be used for casual gaming and creative workloads. This is paired with 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200 MHz and comes with up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage for a super snappy experience.

Both the Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro run Windows 10 Home and will be eligible for free upgrade to Windows 11 when available. They also come preloaded with MS Office Home & Student Edition 2019, and Mi SmartShare.

Pricing and availability

Mi NoteBook Ultra will be available at a starting price of Rs. 59,999 for the Core i5 + 8GB RAM variant. The Core i5 + 16GB RAM and Core i7 + 16GB RAM variants cost Rs. 63,999 and Rs. 76,999, respectively.

As for the Mi NoteBook Pro, it starts at a price of Rs. 56,999 for the Core i5 + 8GB RAM variant. The Core i5 + 16GB RAM variant comes in at Rs. 59,999 whereas the Core i7 + 16GB RAM variant would set you back Rs. 72,999.



Both Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro laptops will be available across Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, Amazon.in and retail stores starting August 31, 2021. HDFC card members can avail additional discounts of up to Rs. 4,500.