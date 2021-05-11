Intel Tiger Lake H-series CPUs for laptops announced: All you need to know

Image Source : INTEL Intel Tiger Lake H-series CPUs for laptops announced.

Intel, on Tuesday, announced the launch of its new 11th Gen H-series Tiger Lake CPUs for the mobile platform. The first set of Tiger Lake CPUs for laptops arrived last month but the more powerful H-series CPUs were yet to make their debut. With the launch of the new H-series chipsets, Intel offers support for PCIe Gen 4, 360Hz FullHD panels, 120Hz 4K panels and more.

Intel says that they have already shipped over 1 million Tiger Lake-H processors to partners. We can expect over 80 devices with the new Intel Tiger Lake H-series processors coming to market very soon. We will see these laptops from different OEMs including Dell/Alienware, Asus ROG, Lenovo Legion, HP, MSI and more.

Among the new CPUs, the most premium laptop CPU will be the Core i9-11980HK. The processor will offer 8-cores and 16 threads, making it one of the more powerful processors in laptop space. Intel has rated the processor to run at 2.6 GHz for 45 W, but a base frequency of 3.3 GHz for 65 W has also been listed. Being an HK processor, it brings the ability to overclock. However, overclocking on laptops can be a tedious process.

The new Intel Core i9-11980HK can run at 4.5 GHz all-core turbo, 4.9 GHz traditional turbo, and 5.0 GHz with Turbo Boost Max 3.0 on up to two main cores. Besides the 11980HK, the Core i9 also comes in the 11980H flavour. It takes away the ability to overclock and on paper, it is slightly underpowered when compared to the 11980HK.

For the average joe, Intel has launched the Core i7-11800H, i5-11400H and the i5-11260H CPUs. These CPUs lack the new Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology but also become more affordable.

Intel Tiger Lake-H Features

Apart from offering more power, the new Tiger Lake-H series processors offer new features as well. The new chipsets gain support for 20 PCIe Gen 4 with RST Bootable RAID0 compatibility. The new processors come with Intel’s new X Graphics architecture with 32EU Intel UHD Graphics.

Furthermore, the new CPUs get Thunderbolt 4 support, which brings up to 40Gbps of bandwidth. The support for discrete Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E processor also comes built-in to offer better Wi-Fi connectivity and support for the new Wi-Fi 6 architecture.

Lastly, with the new Intel Core Tiger Lake-H CPUs, we will see laptops with 320Hz FHD panels as well as 120Hz 4K panels.