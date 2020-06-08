Infinix Hot 9 first sale in India starts today: Features, price and more

Image Source : FLIPKART Infinix Hot 9 in Ocean Wave colour

Infinix recently launched the Hot 9 and the Hot 9 smartphones in India and the Hot 9 Pro went on sale last week. Now, the younger sibling -- the Hot 9 -- will be up for grabs in the country, starting today. Read on to know more about the Infinix budget smartphone.

Infinix Hot 9 Availability, Price, Offers

The Infinix Hot 9 will be available to buy via online platform Flipkart, starting today at 12 pm. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 8,499 and falls in the affordable smartphone category. Interested users can avail a couple of offers that come with the device. Buyers can get a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, an Extra 5% discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and the option to avail no-cost EMI.

The Infinix Hot 9 comes in two colour options, namely, Violet and Ocean Wave, much like the Hot 9 Pro.

Infinix Hot 9 Features, Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD HD+ punch-hole display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, much like its predecessor, the Hot 8. It comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded by up to 256GB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the smartphone has quad rear cameras: a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a low-light sensor. The in-display front camera stands at 8MP. The Infinix Hot 9 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and run XOS 6.0 based on Android 10. Additionally, it supports DTS-HD Surround Sound, dual-SIM support, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

