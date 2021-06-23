India is now 7th among countries Tweeting the most about gaming

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter users continuously tweet about topics related to gaming.

Twitter is where people go to talk about what’s happening and pursue their passion points. The social media platform offers content most relevant to the diverse and unique interests of people, which engages and connects various communities. With increasing interest in gaming and esports, it comes as no surprise that gaming-related conversations have spiked on Twitter.

While January - June 2020 saw more than 2 billion Tweets on gaming globally, these conversations have grown by 18% in 2021 so far. In India, the #GamingTwitter community has evolved multifold as gamers take to the service to discuss new announcements, trends, as well as, major events from the world of gaming and esports. Since Twitter reflects what’s happening in India, the country has emerged as the 7th on the list of top-10 countries Tweeting the most about gaming.

To keep updated with interest-based conversations, people can follow Twitter Topics. In fact, Gaming is the 7th most followed Topic on Twitter. For #GamingTwitter patrons, there are several related Topics that they can follow for the latest Tweets, updates and developments from experts as well as enthusiasts such as - esports, Animal Crossing, Among Us, Call of Duty, among several others. Topics use machine learning to find Tweets on a subject.

When one chooses to follow a Topic – they see Tweets from a whole host of accounts that are experts, fans, or just tend to engage in a lot of conversations about the particular topic on Twitter. Some of the gaming topics popular on Twitter include, Gaming News, Esports, Call of Duty, Minecraft, among others.

In addition to Tweeting, gamers have also been connecting on Twitter Spaces, a feature that lets people have live audio conversations on the service. It encourages and unlocks real, open conversations with the authenticity and nuance, depth, and power that only the human voice can bring. Gamers across the globe have picked up on the live audio opportunity to connect and have been regularly hosting Spaces for the #GamingTwitter community.