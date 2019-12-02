Huawei Watch GT 2 launching in India on December 5: Here's what to expect

Huawei Watch GT 2 promises 2 weeks of battery life.

Huawei India started teasing the launch of the Huawei Watch GT 2 a couple of weeks ago. The company is finally ready with a launch date. Huawei will be unveiling the Huawei Watch GT 2 in India on December 5 at an event in New Delhi. With the new smartwatch, the company promises a 14 day battery life.

Huawei Watch GT 2 has already launched in Europe for a starting price of EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 18,000). There is also a 46mm variant of the watch priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,000. While the smartwatch will compete directly against the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch Series 5, the company is expected to price the watch below Rs. 25,000.

The smaller 42mm variant of the smartwatch will come with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390x390 pixels. The larger 46mm variant will come with 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels. Under the hood, both the variants will be powered by the company’s latest Kirin A1 chipset.

As for the features, the Huawei Watch GT 2 will come with optical heart rate, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic, ambient light and air pressure sensors. It also features GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi and more. The user can even take it for a swim since it comes with 5ATM water-resistance. Unlike most smartwatches for Android, the Huawei Watch GT does not run on WearOS by Google. It runs on Lite OS built by Huawei itself.