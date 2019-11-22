Fossil Gen 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch: Top 5 smartwatches in India (November 2019)

Here's a list of top 5 smartwatches you can get right now.

Smartwatches are becoming popular not only amongst millennials but among all age groups. The watches help in reducing the times one needs to pull out their phone from their pocket. Apart from providing notifications, these smartwatches are also equipped with sensors that help in, activity and health tracking. Here are the top five smartwatches available in India right now.

Fossil Gen 5

Image Source : FOSSIL.COM Fossil India has just launched its Gen 5 smartwatches.

Fossil India has just launched the all-new Fossil Gen 5 series of smartwatches in the country. The new smartwatch comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 series processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It packs in 1GB of RAM and runs on WearOS by Google. All of this comes in with a price tag of Rs. 22,995.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Image Source : SAMSUNG.COM Samsung Galaxy Watch is one of the best smartwatches for Android.

If you are looking for a smartwatch for your Android smartphone, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Watch. The Galaxy Watch features an AMOLED display, Exynos 9110 processor, 4GB RAM, rotatable dial and much more. The smartwatch is available for a starting price of Rs. 25,990.

TicWatch Pro

Image Source : MOBVOI.COM TicWatch Pro features dual-display technology.

TicWatch Pro is a special smartwatch as it comes with two displays. Yes, you read it right. It has an AMOLED panel for the regular smartwatch stuff and an LCD panel for an always-on-display that shows only the time and steps. In the essential mode, the watch can run for more than 15 days on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Samsung has also launched a smaller and cheaper variant of the Galaxy Watch called the Galaxy Watch Active. The smartwatch focuses on features that an average user would use like the step counter, heart rate sensor, notifications, music controls, app support and more. It lacks features like NFC and LTE capability.

Apple Watch Series 5

Image Source : APPLE.COM Apple Watch is the most expensive smartwatch in this list.

In case you are using an iPhone, the best smartwatch you can get is the latest Apple Watch Series 5. The smartphone brings tons of new features like fall detection, an always-on display and much more. The smartwatch is available for a starting price of Rs. 49,900.