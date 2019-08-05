Image Source : HUAWEI Huawei Mate X expected to launch in September during Huawei Developer Conference

Huawei the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch its foldable phone Huawei Mate X during the Huawei Developers conference in coming days, next month. As per GizmoChina report on Monday, the company will put limited quantity of devices for sale because of production and supply chain concerns.

Huawei Mate X was set to launch in June initially, but the sale was delayed because of durability design after Samsung Galaxy Fold fiasco. With extensive tests, Huawei Mate X passed network access license and 3C certification.

Huawei Mate X specifications

The Huawei Mate X features an 8 inch OLED display when unfolded and a 6.6-inch front panel when folded and 6.38-inch for the back panel. The Mate X comes powered by Huawei Kirin 980 CPU and Mali-G76 GPU. It is said to run on EMUI 9.1 on top of Android 9 and come with 8GB RAM/512GB storage that can be expanded to 256GB via NM card. It is said to house a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support.

