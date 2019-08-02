Image Source : REALME Realme X and Realme 3i set to go on sale today at 12 Noon on Flipkart and Realme Online store

Realme X and Realme 3i is all set to go on sale today that will be available via Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme had launched the Realme X and Realme 3i last month in India. Right now, Realme X is the flagship device of the company while Realme 3i is a budget device.

Realme X sale and offers

Realme X price is Rs 16,999 for 4GB RAM/128GB storage, whereas the 8GB RAM/128GB is priced at Rs 19,999. The phone comes in two colour variants of Polar White and Space Blue colour. The sale will start at 12pm today and comes with some sale offers that include 10 per cent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs 1,500 and Jio cashback vouchers worth Rs 7000. Additionally, Flipkart has no cost EMI and comes with 5 per cent Unlimited Cashback for users with Axis Bank Credit card and a 5 per cent discount on the purchase made via Axis Bank Credit card.

Realme 3i sale and offers

Realme 3i price is Rs 7999 for 3GB RAM/32GB and Rs 9999 for 4GB RAM/64GB model. It comes in three variants of Diamond Red, Diamond Blue and Diamond Black. Just like Realme X, Realme 3i will be up for purchase at 12 pm IST today.

Users can get Rs 5,750 cashback via Realme online store and Rs 2,200 worth instant cashback via 222 vouchers that are valued at Rs 100 as well as Rs 4,800 worth partner voucher via MakeMyTrip, Zoomcar and Myntra that can be availed via Rs 299 prepaid plan. It also gets 10 per cent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs 1,500.

Flipkart is also offering a five per cent cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank credit card transactions, along with 5 per cent cashback via HDFC Bank debit card. There is an additional 10 per cent discount on fashion purchase along with no-cost EMI starting at Rs 278 a month.

