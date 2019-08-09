Image Source : HP HP Chromebook launched in India with a starting price of Rs 44,990

HP Inc, announces its new Chromebook in India. The company has launched the Chromebook with the aim of fulfilling the entertainment needs of Gen Z. The HP Chromebook x360 comes loaded with Android apps that runs on the Chrome operating system and comes at a starting price of Rs 44,990.

HP Inc. India, Senior Director, personal systems, Vickram Bedi said, "We are excited to introduce the HP Chromebook x360 in India to help modern consumers unlock new ways to create, collaborate and consume with the features and functionalities of Chrome OS and Android apps".

It features a 14-inch diagonal FHD touch display with an ultra-thin bezel and a custom-tuned "Bang and Olufsen" dual speakers. It comes in four modes that include tablet, laptop, tent, stand and is powered by Intel Core 8th Gen processor.

Adding on, the device is backed with up to 64GB of SSD storage and 8GB RAM with 60 Watt-hour long battery for playing, working, creating or binge-watching.

The HP Chromebook x360 will be available via HP Online Store, Flipkart and Amazon.

