Image Source : PIXABAY/GADINI Oppo launches interactive AI-powered Chatbot Ollie on WhatsApp in India

Oppo launches its interactive AI Powered ChatBot solution OLLIE for its Indian customers. According to the company, Oppo is the first smartphone brand in India that comes with AI-powered Chatbot that will be a WhatsApp exclusive. It is aimed to offer better customer experience and service.

Also, read: Vivo S1 with an in-display fingerprint scanner and triple rear camera launched in India

OLLIE gets artificial intelligence (AI) that can resolve users queries which pertain to OPPO phones 24x7. Ollie comes with a personalized user experience that works as an interface between customers and company for providing responses to frequently asked questions.

It has been designed to generate natural conversations between OPPO and the potential customers that serves as a professional guide and offers a personalized solution, which is based on the requirements. It conducts a conversation through the textual method and offers users a solution for real-time inquiries.

OLLIE offers users a personalised solution for efficient and effective communication regarding OPPO service centres in the area. For a more seamless and convenient experience of users, the chatbot will be integrated into all upcoming devices. All OPPO smartphone users can interact with the chatbot for real-time assistance by saving +91-9871502777.

For sustaining this experience, OPPO has more than 500 exclusive service centres that are located strategically located in all key cities and regions across India. According to Oppo, its service centre can resolve almost 95 per cent of mobile repair in an hour.

Also, read: Huami Amazfit Verge Lite with 20 days battery and 1.3-inch AMOLED display launched in India