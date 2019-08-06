Image Source : EN.AMAZFIT Huami Amazfit Verge Lite with 20 days battery and 1.3-inch AMOLED display launched in India

Huami earlier this year had launched the Amazfit Verge smartwatch and the company has now launched the Amazfit Verge Lite, which is the cheaper version of the Amazfit Verge. It comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen that comes with many Sports Modes that include Treadmill, Outdoor Running, Outdoor cycling, walking, elliptical trainer, indoor cycling and more. The watch also comes with an IP68 rating and features a continuous heart rate monitor.

The watch also features GPS+GLONASS to track sports activities and offers 20 days of battery life.

Amazfit Verge Lite specifications

The Amazfit Verge Lite comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with corning gorilla glass 3 and 360x360 pixels resolution. The watch gets IP68 Dust and Water resistance and gets Bluetooth 5.0 LE as well as GPS+GLONASS.

The watch is compatible with Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and above. It comes with smart notifications like calendar, call/text, email and other smartphone apps. The Verge Lite comes with an event reminder, sleep monitoring, music control, silent alarms with customized vibration.

The watch comes with detailed sports tracking that includes walking, cycling, running, skiing, climbing, elliptical and more. The watch comes with Optical heart rate monitor and houses a 390mAh battery with 20 days of battery life.

Amazfit Verge Lite price

The Amazfit Verge Lite price is Rs 6999 and comes in two colour options of Shark Grey and Snowcap White via Flipkart.

