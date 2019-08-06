Portronics Dynamo with FM and TWS features launched in India

Portronics launches its latest Bluetooth speaker in India called Portronics Dynamo. The Portronics Dynamo is a compact speaker that comes with a rechargeable Bluetooth 5.0 with FM and multiple connectivity options.

The Portronics Dynamo comes with a 5Winbuilt speaker that features an acoustically tuned amplifier that offers clear audio output, bass and mid-ranges. It comes with True Wireless Connection that offers users to connect two speakers simultaneously using Bluetooth v5.0.

It gets USB and FM music options that can be used with a click of a button. The device houses a 2000mAh lithium-ion battery that lets users play music for more than 10-12 hours on a single charge. Users can play songs, movies and more by connecting the speaker to the laptop, tablet or computer via Bluetooth 5.0.

In terms of looks and design, the Portronics Dynamo comes in three clour options of blue, black and red. It weighs 266 grams and comes with a dustproof and splashproof design.

Portronics Dynamo price

Portronics Dynamo price is Rs 1999 and comes with a 1-year warranty that can be bought via online and offline stores in India.

