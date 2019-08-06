Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with voice calling support and touch bezels launched

Samsung has launched it's latest watch called the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. The new watch succeeds the Galaxy Watch Active by bringing some notable and much-needed improvements. The biggest highlight of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the rotating touch-based bezel.

The Watch Active 2 comes in two sizes and runs on One UI that offers improved health and wellness feature that supports LTE and ECG. It comes in 44m and 40mm sizes available in two styles of lightweight aluminium with Fluoroelastomer Band and solid stainless steel followed with a leather strap.

The 40mm Watch Active 2 comes with a 1.2 inch Super AMOLED display with 360x360 resolution and full colour Always On support as well as Gorilla Glass DX+ protection. The 44mm variant comes with a 1.4 inch Super AMOLED display.

Unlike the rotating bezel, the Watch Active 2 comes with a new touch-based rotating bezel, wherein users can touch the border of the display and rotate it clockwise and anti-clockwise for navigation via UI.

The Watch Active 2 comes with over 39 workouts that include running, walking, swimming, cycling, dynamic workouts, elliptical machine and rowing machine that activates automatically on detection. Other features include a health sensor at the back along with improved readings.

It also gets an LTE model, by which users can make or receive calls, as well as receive notifications via the social media app. The watch also supports Electrocardiogram (ECG) that will only be available in some markets.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 price starts at $279.99 for the 40mm Bluetooth variant, while the 44mm variant price is $299.99. It will be up for pre-orders on September 6 and will be available by September 26 through Samsung website and select retailers in the US.

