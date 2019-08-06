Image Source : PIXABAY/KAUFDEX Google Assistant soon will be able to read WhatsApp text

Googles Assistant reportedly will soon get an ability to read messages from non-Google apps like Slack, Telegram and WhatsApp. Google Assistant has had an option to read SMS messages loudly that didn't much good as conversations lived in third-party apps.

As per Engadget reports on Monday, if the feature rolls-out widely, the feature will allow the assistant to dictate the replies to messages for non-Google apps too.

As if now there is limited support for other languages beyond English. Another report by Android Police says that messages with pictures, videos and audio notes will not be accessible by read-aloud features.

In this situation, the Assistant would say that "the message only contains an audio attachment" and would not play it back. But, right now Google hasn't officially announced the roll-out as well as availability details.

This read-aloud Google Assistant feature will be useful for users driving, cooking or have their hands full.

(With IANS inputs)

