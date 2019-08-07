Image Source : VIVO Vivo S1 with an in-display fingerprint scanner and triple rear camera launched in India

Vivo launches its latest smartphone in India called the Vivo S1. The phone was announced in Indonesia last month along with other Asian markets. The phone comes with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 12nm CPU and 6GB RAM.

It gets an in-display fingerprint scanner with 2.5d curved back and nano-ion coating. It comes with a dedicated Smart Button and packs a 4500mAh battery.

Vivo S1 specifications

The Vivo S1 comes with a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and runs on an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. It gets 4GB RAM+128GB storage and 6GB RAM+128GB storage that can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card. It runs on Funtouch OS 9 on top of Android 9.0.

It comes with Dual SIM and houses a 16MP primary Sony IMX499 camera sensor with 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is the 32MP camera with f/2.0 aperture and the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It gets a 3.5mm audio jack and gets a 4500mAh battery with fast charging.

Vivo S1 price

Vivo S1 price starts at Rs 17,990 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, Rs 18,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB and Rs 19,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 4GB version will be available tomorrow 8th August both online and offline.

